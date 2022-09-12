United Way gives free school supplies to every teacher in Midland County

The cost of everything has skyrocketed this year.
Inflation hit a 40-year high and America's teachers are feeling the weight of it.
According to recent studies the average teacher will spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pocket to help meet their classroom needs.
The United Way of Midland County has launched a campaigned aimed at helping to ease some of the out-of-pocket burden for local teachers.
Volunteers spent Monday morning packing boxes for Midland County K-12 educators.
"So we are excited for the campaign, we are excited for this project and we are really hoping our local teachers will feel the support we are all giving them," said Michael Goad, CEO of Dow Credit Union.
Goad and his wife are the chairs of the United Way of Midland County annual fundraising campaign. This year's project is Gear For The Year.
On Monday, Goad joined volunteers packing necessary supplies for Midland County teachers.
Notebooks, index cards, sticky notes and cleaning supplies were among the items packed into large moving boxes. The boxes will be distributed to every teacher in the county.
Goad has two teachers who are a part of his immediate family. "So when we heard that the united way was putting together boxes for 720 local teacher s to get them ready for the school year it just totally resonated with us," he said.
Holly Miller is the president and CEO of the United Way of Midland County. She said the organization recognized the strain of the last two years on educators.
They also know the financial strain that back to school can have on many teachers.
We also recognize that every year that teachers purchase these kind of materials on their own for their classrooms and so we just wanted to do something special for each one of them," she said.
Overall the campaign is driven by a deep appreciation for educators in Midland County.
"To say that we see you, we hear you and we appreciate you," said Miller.
She hopes the gesture resonates with 700 plus teachers in the county.
"I think it will get them off on a good tenor for the year," she said.