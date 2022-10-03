 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University of Michigan bans vaping and smokeless tobacco on Flint campus

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Michigan- Flint

University of Michigan- Flint 

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three University of Michigan campuses, including Flint, will go completely tobacco free in November.

The university plans to institute a vaping and smokeless tobacco ban across the Flint, Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses on Nov. 17. The ban extends to all U of M buildings, grounds and university-owned vehicles.

The University of Michigan system went smoke free in 2011 by banning cigarettes, cigars and pipes. The new policy beginning in November prohibits vaping, chewing tobacco, dips and snuff.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you