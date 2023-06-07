University of Michigan Flint announces new admission program

FLINT (WJRT) - A new direct admission program for graduating seniors is being offered at the University of Michigan-Flint.
Six local school districts will be part of the new U of M- Flint Direct Admission Pathway. The school districts include Beecher, Bendle, Carman-Ainsworth, Flint, Grand Blanc and Westwood Heights.
Eligible students will be automatically admitted to U of M-Flint.
Students will just need to submit an online application and their high school transcript.
"Students have direct admissions into our university if they meet our undergraduate admissions criteria," said U of M-Flint Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Sonja Feist Price. "So it takes a lot of the stress work out of applying for admission into college. It also says to students who might feel that college is not the right place for them that, yes it is."
U of M-Flint will also start working with students early in their high school experience, with the goal to help them be better prepared for college.