Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

University of Michigan Flint announces new admission program

U of M Flint

U of M-Flint introduced a new program for local high school students that would make eligible students automatically admitted to the university

FLINT (WJRT) - A new direct admission program for graduating seniors is being offered at the University of Michigan-Flint.

Six local school districts will be part of the new U of M- Flint Direct Admission Pathway. The school districts include Beecher, Bendle, Carman-Ainsworth, Flint, Grand Blanc and Westwood Heights.

Eligible students will be automatically admitted to U of M-Flint.

Students will just need to submit an online application and their high school transcript.

"Students have direct admissions into our university if they meet our undergraduate admissions criteria," said U of M-Flint Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Sonja Feist Price. "So it takes a lot of the stress work out of applying for admission into college. It also says to students who might feel that college is not the right place for them that, yes it is."

U of M-Flint will also start working with students early in their high school experience, with the goal to help them be better prepared for college.

