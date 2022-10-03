University of Michigan-Flint bans vaping and smokeless tobacco

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three University of Michigan campuses, including Flint, will go completely tobacco free in November.
The university plans to institute a vaping and smokeless tobacco ban across the Flint, Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses on Nov. 17. The ban extends to all U of M buildings, grounds and university-owned vehicles.
The University of Michigan system went smoke free in 2011 by banning cigarettes, cigars and pipes. The new policy beginning in November prohibits vaping, chewing tobacco, dips and snuff.