University of Michigan-Flint chancellor up for new job in Illinois

University of Michigan-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta likely is leaving this fall for a job with the University of Illinois.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The chancellor of the University of Michigan-Flint campus is up for a new job out of state.

The University of Illinois confirmed that Deba Dutta is up for a position as senior advisor to the president of the school. According to a Board of Trustees agenda, he's expected to receive a formal appointment to the job Thursday.

The agenda also says the position would be effective Sept. 16.

Dutta has worked as the top administrator on the University of Michigan-Flint campus since 2019. Officials there did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening.

