University of Michigan-Flint names interim chancellor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan-Flint has announced a new interim chancellor to lead the campus while the search for a new top administrator continues.

Donna Fry, a longtime faculty member and current dean of U of M-Flint's College of Health Sciences, is taking on the role beginning Friday. U of M President Santa J. Ono announced her appointment on Thursday.

Last month, the university announced Deba Dutta is resigning effective Sept. 15 to pursue an opportunity at the University of Illinois. The university is conducting a nationwide search for his permanent successor.