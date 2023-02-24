University of Michigan-Flint no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan-Flint is walking back its COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
U of M-Flint will now strongly recommend -- but not require -- COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for most faculty, staff and students. However, some still may be required to get vaccinated based on their college or academic program.
The change goes into effect immediately.
The university says rolling back its vaccine mandate puts the Flint campus in line with the anticipated end to the federal government's emergency declaration for COVID-19 in May.