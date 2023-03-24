What the numbers in the Flint and Genesee State of Literacy Report mean

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – More and more children in Genesee County are heading off to preschool.
The numbers from the Flint and Genesee State of Literacy report show positive numbers for early education programs, as the education community continues to take on challenges.
There has been a curve turning with early childhood readiness, it’s a signal that investments in education and community programs are working.
Flint and Genesee Literacy Network has analyzed educational data since its inception eight years ago. The report looks at literacy outcomes pre-water crisis and post-water crisis, as well as pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.
According to the state of literacy report, preschool enrollment for children aged three and four in Genesee County was at 42% in 2015, it moved up to 53% by 2020. The total percentage of enrollment was 51% in 2020 for the city of Flint alone.
The executive director of Flint and Genesee Literacy Networks, Angela Hood, said that this change is exciting and strengthens the youth education journey.
“We see also in the early school success, that kids had been engaged in high quality programming, their learning loss was short,” said Hood. “Versus other children who perhaps were not engaged in those early childhood education preventions.”
The report included graduation trends, and post-graduation trends as well. In addition to education and equity trends, the report offered a number of solutions.