What's next for Saginaw Township schools after big bond defeat?

  • Updated
  • 0

The bond proposal failed by more than six thousand votes

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - After a resounding defeat at the polls Tuesday, Saginaw Township Community Schools are looking to what's next for a $243 million bond request.

Saginaw Township school buildings are in need of repairs and upgrades, but  residents apparently are not ready to pay up at this point. More than 6,000 voters shot down the plan to rebuild Heritage High School and renovate eight other buildings.

That equates to more than 75% of votes cast in Saginaw Township rejecting the plan.

It's not clear on what the district's next step will be at this point. If this bond issue goes before voters again, it may have to be a smaller request and other funding mechanisms will have to be explored.

"I was surprised how big of a spread it was, yes, no doubt," said Evan Allardyce.

He worked hard to get out the yes vote by explaining to residents why a new Heritage High School and improvements to other buildings are needed. They include Hemmeter Elementary, which was built in the 1930s.

But despite the overwhelming no vote, a lesson was learned.

"I think what we learned from this was everyone can agree that something needs to be done," Allardyce said.

Also learned, not everyone wants to pay for this -- at least not right now.

"Hitting the taxpayer, we are not an ATM and unfortunately times are not the best," Tom Roy, who was part of the committee campaigning against the plan. "Its not about me or the group winning. It's about the people, the people that can't afford this quarter of a billion-dollar millage." 

Saginaw Township Schools Superintendent Bruce Martin released a statement Tuesday evening, which expressed disappointment in the results.

"We plan to assess the election results before deciding our next steps. We will evaluate all bond proposal projects by engaging the staff and community and then update our plan to address facility needs," Martin said.

Roy hopes the district regroups by working to identify other funding sources to fix the aging schools.

"I understand that the schools are old, but there are also other ways to get money -- private donors, federal funds, state funds," he said.

Allardyce says that's already been looked at.

"It would be awesome to utilize some funds like that. But in the long run there is going to have to be an 'ask' again to do anything of any real magnitude or change," he said.

Both sides found a positive here. More people voted on this one issue on Tuesday than the total number of voters in the August primary.

