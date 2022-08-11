Whitmer: 148,000 Michiganders eligible for student loan forgiveness

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 148,000 Michiganders may be eligible to wipe away their students loans under a federal relief program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
She said Michiganders working in public service may qualify for a federal program if they apply before Oct. 31. That includes first responders, teachers, social workers, librarians, health care professionals and more.
“I encourage Michiganders to review the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and see if they are eligible to have their remaining student loan debt forgiven," Whitmer said.
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is offered by the U.S. Department of Education. Congress created the program to encourage more college graduates to consider working in the public sector.
More than 6,000 people in Michigan have taken advantage of the program and wiped away $358 million worth of loans so far.
Recent changes to the program allow borrowers with non-direct loans, who aren't enrolled in an income driven repayment plan, who missed repayment or made partial repayment to apply for relief now.
Click here or call 1-855-265-4038 to inquire about eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.