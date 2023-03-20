Whitmer held round table in Bay City to discuss MI Achievement Scholarships

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by high school students, parents, educators and local lawmakers on Monday.
Whitmer held a round table in Bay City to talk about the Michigan (MI) Achievement Scholarship.
Eligible college students can save up to $27,500 on degrees at public universities, and more than $82,000 on degrees at community colleges through the Michigan Achievement Scholarship. The scholarships are renewable for up to three years.
Benny Facundo, a Bay City Central senior, said that the program made him rethink his options.
“I actually was considering taking a gap year to save money,” said Facundo. “This like, brings the cost down a tremendous amount and enables me to pursue college right after graduation instead of having to take a gap year to raise money for it.”
Facundo will receive $5,500 a year at a four-year university because of the MI Achievement Scholarship. He has narrowed down his choices to Grand Valley State University and The University of Michigan.
