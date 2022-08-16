Whitmer proposes a pause on sales tax for school supplies

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan families and educators are busy preparing for the start of a new school year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to provide some spending relief.
Whitmer proposed a pause of Michigan's 6% sales on back to school shopping items Tuesday. If lawmakers approve the plan, no sales tax would be collected on things like backpacks, pencils, crayons, paper, binders and computers.
“As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket,” she said.
The proposal would benefit families buying back to school items for their children and teachers buying items to stock their classrooms. Whitmer pointed to a Deloitte study showing that the average back-to-school spending per child will increase from $618 last year to $661 this year.
“Educators and parents spend hundreds upon hundreds of dollars every year on school supplies like books, pencils and tech devices, and these expenses can really add up and cause significant financial strain for Michigan families,” said MEA President Paula Herbart, a veteran educator from Macomb County.
Nineteen other states offer a sales tax holiday for back to school shopping.