Whitmer signs new statewide college scholarship program into law

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJRT) - Most Michigan high school graduates are eligible for more state financial aid under a bill signed into law Tuesday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. The bill increases amounts students can receive for post high school education.
“These scholarships will build on the success of the Michigan Reconnect program and save the vast majority of high school graduates thousands of dollars a year as they pursue higher education at community college, private college, or a public university," Whitmer said.
Beginning with 2023 high school graduates, Michigan students will be eligible for scholarships up to:
- $2,750 per year for students at community colleges.
- $5,500 per year for students at public universities.
- $4,000 per year for students at private colleges or universities.
"This much-needed boost in scholarship support for students across Michigan is truly transformational and represents opportunities for learners of all backgrounds to secure degrees and credentials at the institution of their choice with far less or no debt," said Republican State Rep. Ben Frederick of Owosso, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education.
Michigan Achievement Scholarships are based on students' household income levels. About 94% of community college students, 76% of public university students and 79% of private college or university students likely will qualify.
Applications for scholarships will be based on annual FAFSA filings.