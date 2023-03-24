Whitmer signs repeal of Michigan's 'Read by Grade Three' law

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Friday that repeals a law requiring third-graders to meet reading expectations before they can be promoted to fourth grade.
The "Read By Grade Three" law was enacted as part of the Michigan School Code in 2016 to make sure students could read at grade level. Reading proficiency was measured on standardized state tests.
Those who failed to meet expectations were held back to repeat third grade. The Senate Fiscal Agency says 545 students in Michigan we held back in third grade during the 2021-2022 school year as a result of the previous law.
Whitmer said decisions about whether to hold back struggling students should be left between parents and educators without a state law imposing requirements on them.
"Getting this done will offer parents more flexibility and ensure educators can focus on doing what they do best — helping students reach their full potential," she said.