Wreath's Across America educational tour visits Grand Blanc Twp.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Wreath's Across America Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour made a stop in Grand Blanc Township's Bicentennial Park on Tuesday.
The exhibit is a mobile museum educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes and serves as an official "Welcome Home" station for Vietnam Veterans.
"It's important because it focuses on the sacrifice of the veterans. And it's a wonderful way to acknowledge that sacrifice and to honor those veterans. And one thing that is very important to their families is that they not be forgotten," said Carolyn Stubbs, Regent of the Genesee Chapter for D.A.R.
The organization also coordinates National Wreaths Across America Day each December to mark the resting places of 2.2 million veterans world wide.
For more information on their mission, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.