Elderly victim still waiting for justice after being scammed by contractor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly Flint man is still waiting for the legal system to make things right after he says he was scammed by a contractor.
ABC 12 first exposed complaints about Robert Gill September 1st, 2022. Since then, numerous people have come forward claiming they were victims of Robert Gill. Among them, Leon Martin. He paid Robert Gill almost $900.00 to repair his driveway, a job Martin says Gill never completed. He filed a police report and has sued Gill in small claims court.
Gill was ordered to pay Martin a portion of the money, but has yet to do so. “He was supposed to give it to me on the 4th, he didn’t show up,” Martin told ABC 12.
Martin and several others seniors have joined together to try and get Gill off the streets, to prevent other seniors from falling victim. “He is doing this to people who can not afford it, I can’t afford it, but I am not missing a meal,” said Martin.
Others who feel like they were victimized are being encouraged to come forward, file a report with their local law enforcement agency.
Or contact the Genesee County Sheriff Department’s elder abuse hotline at 810-257-3422