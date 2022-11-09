Elderly woman with dementia missing from Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly women with dementia.
Police say 74-year-old Diann Shuck from Grand Rapids was visiting her family in Grand Blanc Wednesday. Around 4:30 p.m., shuck went to the store and never returned.
She was driving a 2013 silver Chevy Avalance, Michigan license plate number
MI DKC5653 at the time and he'd her Boston Terrier Bugsy with her. Diann Shuck is 5'4", 155 pounds. She was wearing a green hoodie and pink crocs. Her phone was "pinged" around 8:15 p.m. traveling on M-24 north of Auburn Hills. If you see her, or her vehicle you are asked to call 911.