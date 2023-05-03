Election results: Saginaw Township schools millage, Montrose marijuana fail

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One of the largest school millage requests ever in Mid-Michigan and a bid to allow recreational marijuana on Montrose both failed at the polls on Tuesday.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected at $243 million bond issue from Saginaw Township Community Schools, which would have provided funding to rebuilt Heritage High School and renovate seven other buildings.

The final vote tally was 77% no to 23% yes.

Thomas Roy, who campaigned against the bond issue, said the cost to taxpayers was just too much with a 5.75-mill tax increase. The average homeowner would have paid $287 more per year in property taxes.

"The problem is people just can't afford it," he said. "People are living paycheck to paycheck and we have a lot of people on fixed incomes."

But Pete Ryan, who campaigned in favor of the plan, said Saginaw Township schools need major upgrades to learning environments and security measures.

"We know that during these times it's a tough time to ask for it," he said. "Unfortunately the shape and condition of many of our buildings are in dire need of upgrading. The security and safety of our students is a priority."

Saginaw Township Community Schools Superintendent Bruce Martin said Tuesday's vote is disappointing, but work to improve the district's buildings will continue.

"I want to assure parents, other members of the community and school staff that, despite this setback, we will continue moving forward and will work together to provide a quality educational experience for all students and other members of the community," he said.

In other election results Tuesday:

Lake Fenton Community Schools also had a $57 million bond proposal on the ballot Tuesday. If approved, the money would pay for new facilities, including an early childhood center.

Vote totals were not complete Wednesday morning, but the measure was failing narrowly with one precinct that hadn't reported results. There were 1,015 no votes and 965 yes votes with six of seven precincts reporting.

In Montrose, voters narrowly rejected a proposal to allow marijuana facilities in the city with less than a 1% margin. Results show 240 people voted against the plan while 232 voted in favor.

Voters in the Bangor Township School District in Bay County passed a $33 million bond proposal by just under 200 votes. The money will pay for adding classrooms to the middle and high school.

Gladwin Community Schools voters rejected a $55 million bond proposal with 69% against and 31% in favor. The money would have paid for a new building, remodeling, improvements to athletic facilities and maintaining parking lots.

Coleman Community Schools voters in Midland County narrowly rejected a $15 million bond proposal by about 70 votes. The plan called for adding onto the junior and senior high school building.

Click here for full results of Tuesday's elections in Mid-Michigan.