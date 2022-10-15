 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the west
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 10 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 10 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Elon Musk is now selling perfume that smells like burning hair

  • 0
Tesla head Elon Musk, pictured near Gruenheide, Germany, on Sept. 3, 2020 is selling perfume with an unsavory scent: "burnt hair" and its being sold on The Boring Company's website for $100 and will ship in the first quarter of 2023.

 Maja Hitij/Getty Images/FILE

Elon Musk's latest internet jest has taken the form of a perfume with an unsavory scent: "Burnt Hair."

The tech mogul, entrepreneur and sometimes internet troll announced the launch of the product on Twitter on Tuesday, calling it "the finest fragrance on Earth." The perfume is apparently being sold on The Boring Company's website for $100 and will ship in the first quarter of 2023.

Musk first joked about a perfume that would have the tantalizing aroma of burnt hair in September on Twitter.

But now The Boring Company -- a Musk venture that started as a Twitter joke about traffic -- appears to actually be selling the perfume. The product is the successor to other Musk memes, like the $500 flamethrowers he sold in 2018 or the Tesla-branded satin shorts he debuted as investors "shorted" the company in 2020.

Because the fragrances won't ship until January, there aren't any reviews yet to say whether the product actually does smell like "leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," as the company describes it.

In the meantime, Musk appears to be enjoying the media attention on his newest lark. He switched his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman" and claimed to have sold 20,000 bottles.

And he made reference to his ongoing and beleaguered negotiations to buy Twitter itself -- a $44 billion acquisition.

"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," he wrote on Wednesday.

The social media platform said in a court filing on Thursday that Federal authorities are investigating Musk in connection with the acquisition.

It is not clear which agencies may be carrying out the probe, and Twitter did not identify what specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter's filing merely said authorities are looking into Musk's "conduct" linked to the deal.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.