Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts of
45 to 55 mph. Gusts in the 50 mph range become more frequent
from about 11 AM to 2 PM.

* WHERE... All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN... Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS... Wind gusts will be capable of damaging unsecured
objects. Downed tree limbs and some power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts increase through the late
morning and early afternoon as strong southwesterly flow
overspreads the area behind a cold front. A gradual diminishing
trend begins toward 4 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Elon Musk wants to find someone to replace him at Twitter by year-end

Elon Musk wants to find someone to replace him at Twitter by year-end

Elon Musk said in December that he would step down as Twitter CEO once he found a successor.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Elon Musk is aiming to "find someone else" to run Twitter by the end of this year.

He first needs to "stabilize the organization" and make sure "it's financially in a healthy place," Musk said Wednesday, speaking via videolink at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"Probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company," he said. "I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year."

In December, the billionaire said he would step down as Twitter's CEO but only when he identified a successor, after millions of Twitter users voted for his ouster in a poll that he set up on the platform.

Musk tweeted at the time that he would resign "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" He added that, following his resignation as CEO, he would "run the software & servers teams" at Twitter, indicating that he might continue to hold sway over much of the company's decision-making.

Musk's tenure as CEO has resulted in sweeping, occasionally erratic shifts at one of the world's most influential social media companies.

In a fresh sign of Musk's uneven impact at Twitter, data from analytics firm Pathmatics by Sensor Tower showed that over half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first few weeks of January.

Olesya Dmitracova contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

