Elsie Area Fire Department faces difficulty responding to emergency calls due to staffing shortages

ELSIE, Mich. (WJRT) - Elsie Area Fire Department is at an all-time low when it comes to volunteers and workers to respond to emergency fire calls.
"We're hurting for people, we need the people," said Assistant Fire Chief Shane Grinnell who has worked for the Elsie Area Fire Department for over 20 years.
In the past, there was a huge surplus of people wanting to work with the department.
But just recently, the fire department has felt the effects of a shortage after the third closest station didn't have staffing to respond to a garage fire.
"Back several years ago, people worked in town and it was easy for them to leave their job to come to a call, where now everybody works out of town, so it's difficult," he said.
And in a time of need, Elsie Area Fire Department is a helping hand to nearby stations who are also facing the same struggles.
"The City of Ovid will help and Chesaning as well. So there's times we're going to help them out. We're not the only ones in this boat."
And this all could lead to a bigger problem if a fire can't be controlled due to the lack of help.
"We would have people upset with board members, we'd have the board members on us, it would be bad."
Elsie is known for it's small town pride, but Assistant Chief Grinnell has faith his community can be a big solution to this problem.
"I just wish people would get out there, volunteer, and see what they could bring to the table."
Every year, Elsie Area Fire Department goes out to the high schools to recruit for their year-round cadet program.
To learn more about a volunteer or career position, visit their website at elsiefd.com