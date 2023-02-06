Emails shed light on interaction between CMU officials before gymnastics coach was fired

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Emails shed new light on a lawsuit filed by a former gymnastics coach against Central Michigan University that was settled, just days before a trial was to begin.
We told you on Friday how Jerry Reighard settled a lawsuit with the university after the school had fired him in 2019.
Court papers indicate CMU President Robert Davies claimed he didn't have any information regarding the decision to fire Reighard, but the attorneys for Reighard claim that's not true.
CMU's attorneys recently discovered emails that appear to indicate Davies had some input on the Reighard situation.
Just two weeks after those emails were released to Reighard's attorneys, the case was settled.
70-year-old Jerry Reighard was suspended as CMU's gymnastics coach in February 2019.
The school investigated an allegation that Reighard told a gymnast to lie to medical personnel about a possible concussion, a claim Reighard denied.
Reighard was eventually fired, and he filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the school.
Attorneys Victor Mastromarco and Kevin Kelly, who represent Reighard, wanted to take a deposition from CMU President Robert Davies to see what, if any involvement he had with Reighard's termination, but CMU argued then-athletic director Mike Alford had already testified in a deposition that it was Alford's decision to terminate Reighard.
Davies did sign an affidavit in January of last year, claiming he concurred with Alford's decision to fire Reighard, and Davies had no information regarding the decision to terminate the coach.
But on January 19th of this year, court papers indicate CMU did provide emails to Reighard's attorneys indicating Davies did have some opinions on the matter.
Dennis Armistead, the director of the school's Faculty Personnel Services, wrote an email on March 27th, 2019, before Reighard was fired.
It was sent to Davies and others, talking about the possibility that Reighard may want to retire or resign and receive some compensation.
Davies replied with this email, saying in part," I agree with the finality of it; however, as you stated, he (Reighard) blatantly lied."
Davies added, "He also put the health and safety of our students at risk" and ended the email by writing, "I have a hard time accepting this offer that cleverly benefits him."
Reighard was fired the next month. After receiving this and a couple of other emails that included responses from Davies, Reighard's attorneys filed a motion, claiming Davies and Alford committed fraud, a motion that will most likely not be ruled on, because the case was settled last week for $350,000.
In court documents, CMU's lawyers called the Mastromarco Law Firm's claims of fraud 'absurd' and the school released a statement writing, "There is no merit to the plaintiff’s allegations of inconsistency on the part of the University in the handling of this case. The emails voluntarily provided by CMU confirm that Dr. Davies’ affidavit was at all times true and accurate."