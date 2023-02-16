Emergency crews busy responding to dozens of accidents across Mid-Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews were busy Thursday night responding to dozens of accidents across Mid-Michigan.
A layer of ice coated area roadways, making the evening commute dangerous.
Gland Blanc Township Police reported responding to 16 accidents, one involving an officer being struck.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers started receiving reports of crashes on I-75. Several officers responded, and while investigating one of the accidents, a police cruiser was struck by an out of control vehicle. An officer seated inside at the time suffered minor injuries.
Traffic was rerouted off I-75 Northbound at Saginaw Road due to multiple accidents until the accidents could be cleared and the roadway salted.
The highway reopened around 8:00 p.m., but roadways remain hazardous.