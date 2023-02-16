 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will
develop during the course of the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Emergency crews busy responding to dozens of accidents across Mid-Michigan

Winter weather causes dozens of accidents

Police respond to multiple accidents due to winter weather

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich.  (WJRT) - Emergency crews were busy Thursday night responding to dozens of accidents across Mid-Michigan.

A layer of ice coated area roadways, making the evening commute dangerous.  

Gland Blanc Township Police reported responding to 16 accidents, one involving an officer being struck.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers started receiving reports of crashes on I-75.  Several officers responded, and while investigating one of the accidents, a police cruiser was struck by an out of control vehicle.  An officer seated inside at the time suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was rerouted off I-75 Northbound at Saginaw Road due to multiple accidents until the accidents could be cleared and the roadway salted.

The highway reopened around 8:00 p.m., but roadways remain hazardous.

