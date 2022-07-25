EMS services thankful for $30 million from state budget

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fewer drivers and longer response times- that's one E-M-S company says they've seen over the past year as they struggle to hire new workers. However, they're hoping that will soon change for the better thanks to $30 million for EMS recruitment in Michigan's budget for the next fiscal year.
"Two and a half years ago, we had a little over 100 drivers, now we're sitting at half of that," explained Marc Lund, who owns Stat EMS in Flint.
He said that while his company is short staffed on EMTs, 911 calls remain their top priority.
However, that also means they have to use staff who normally work on non-emergency calls. That includes things like hospital transfers and pick-ups for cancer or dialysis patients.
"Those people are seeing significantly longer wait times in order to receive their services," Lund said.
He added that's why he's thankful for his industry's place in next year's budget. Lund told ABC12 he wants to pay trainees and make it easier for them to commit.
"Somewhere between $13 and $15 an hour, 45 hours a week, for 8-10 weeks," Lund proposed.
He said it's something many departments wish they could do.
"We're very excited! Because, as you can imagine, all the agencies have been having to foot that cost," he said.
Lund also told ABC12 he hopes that rural communities receive just as much consideration when funds roll out, saying "everyone should have equal access to the same essential services," regardless of their community's wealth.