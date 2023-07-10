"End of an era' Frankenmuth reflects on the passing of Dorothy Zehnder

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The matriarch of the family that created the Bavarian Inn and several other businesses under the same name has died.
Icon, legend, role model, take your pick, those words all describe Dorothy Zehnder.
Dorothy died yesterday at the age of 101 of natural causes.
She still worked after she turned 100, even after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 98.
Today, Frankenmuth remembers the woman who helped put Little Bavaria on the map.
"For me to get up in the morning, and go to the restaurant, its a joy, I just love it."
Dorothy Zehnder told me that twelve years ago. And she kept working in the kitchen, and the more she worked, the more her legend would grow.
"End of the era, she was the last one of my dad's brothers and their wives, she was the last one, 101 and a half years old, you can't ask for much more," says Al Zehnder, who is Dorothy's nephew and operates Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, a separate entity, across the street from the Bavarian Inn businesses.
"She made an imprint on this community, her family, her business, the whole tourism industry in Michigan, she is just an icon, an icon in our industry and our community," says Zehnder.
"She worked past 100, and that's what kept her young, we are absolutely convinced that is a great last lesson from Dorothy," says Jim Engel, the Chief Operating Officer of the Bavarian Inn Lodge who started working for Dorothy when he was 15.
"One of my first jobs that I got to work with her directly, was cleaning cucumbers for cucumber salad, I had like eight bushels. I had to clean, she was teaching me how to do it, and I wasn't moving fast enough, and she said you have to pick it up," says Engel.
Dorothy started the business with her husband William "Tiny" Zehnder in 1950.
"Tiny" passed away in 2006. He handled promotion of the businesses, while Dorothy wanted to stay in the kitchen.
"Just a very quiet humble person as well, didn't like to take credit, but you knew who was behind the scenes," says Al Zehnder.
"It's really sad, I grew up coming here," says Tiffany Schroeder.
Schroeder was doing what many others do in Frankenmuth, visiting the restaurants and shops, but couldn't help thinking about Dorothy Zehnder's impact.
"A role model really for a whole town," she says.
"It's so sad, we are going to miss her so much," says Engel.
Funeral services for Dorothy Zehnder will be held this Friday at 10 a.m. at Cederberg Funeral Home on Franklin Street and at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church on Tuscola Street.