Endangered missing child

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan State police is looking for a missing 3 year-old out of the Detroit area. Investigators say Za'Niyah Alexandrea Jones was with her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones and he failed to follow a court order to surrender her to CPS.
While Za'Niyah lived in Detroit, it's unknown where she and her father may have gone. Authorities also don't know which vehicle they may be driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.