After rapper launches pet accessory brand, your dog can dress like Snoop Dogg

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

  • Updated
  • 0
After rapper launches pet accessory brand, now your dog can dress like Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has launched a line of pet accessories called "Snoop Doggie Doggs."

 Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Dogg is reaching out to new customers: actual dogs.

The rapper and entrepreneur is expanding into pet fashion with Snoop Doggie Doggs, his new brand of pet accessories.

"If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh," Snoop said in a news release published on Thursday. "These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!"

The line is a collaboration between talent agency SMAC Entertainment and apparel brand Little Earth Productions.

Snoop Doggie Doggs includes clothes and accessories that are "reminiscent of Snoop's most iconic looks," says the release. Think a dog bowl rendered in shining gold and adorned with a real metal chain, or a stuffed dog toy in the shape of a marijuana joint with Snoop's face on it. There are also canine t-shirts and jerseys emblazoned with the artist's logo.

"Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space," Rob Brandegee, the co-founder of Little Earth Productions, said in the release.

In addition to releasing 19 studio albums and receiving 20 Grammy nominations as a rapper, Snoop Dogg has also made a name for himself with unique investments and business deals. He's worked on an animated kid series, released a gluten-free cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and launched a wine label.

And the artist -- who has a vocal advocate for cannabis -- has also sold his own branded line of cannabis products.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

