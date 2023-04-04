'Air' flies high with the tale of how then-underdog Nike landed Michael Jordan

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Impact.... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&