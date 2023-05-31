 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today, Wednesday May 31th, to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a father again

  • Updated
  • 0
Al Pacino is pictured here in New York City on April 19.

 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Hollywood actor Al Pacino is set to become a father again at the age of 83, with his 29-year old partner Noor Alfallah expecting a child, according to multiple reports.

Pacino's representative confirmed the news to multiple news outlets, including People, The Hollywood Reporter and E.

The actor, best known for his roles in "Scarface" (1983) and "The Godfather" series, has three other children – two with Beverly D'Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah works as a producer in the entertainment industry.

In 2014, Pacino told the New Yorker magazine how the fact that his father left him and his mother when he was two has shaped his relationship with his children.

"It's the missing link, so to speak," he said. "Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them."

Pacino won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 1992's "Scent of a Woman," and has also received multiple nominations throughout his career.

Pacino has never retired and continues to appear regularly on film, such as in director Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" (2019), as well as on TV, including the Amazon series "Hunters" (2020-2023).

Pacino joins a growing list of older fathers. At the age of 79, actor Robert De Niro has recently welcomed his seventh child.

The-CNN-Wire

