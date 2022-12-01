 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Al Roker back in the hospital after complications from blood clots

  • Updated
  • 0
Al Roker back in the hospital after complications from blood clots

Al Roker, here in September in New York, is back in the hospital after complications from blood clots.

 Helen Healey/NBC/Getty Images

Al Roker's "Today" family is sending him love after he has been readmitted to a hospital.

His colleague Hoda Kotb mentioned on air Thursday morning that it was wonderful hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last week, but "we all wish that Al could have been with us."

The famed "Today" weatherman missed the event for the first time in 27 years as he was recovering from a blood clot in his leg having traveled to his lungs.

Kotb said on Thursday that "due to some complications" Roker was back in the hospital and "and he's in very good care."

"He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him," she said. "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes."

Kotb said she and their colleague Craig Melvin had Facetimed with Roker when they were at the parade and "he gave us a big thumbs up."

Roker had previously shared a post on his verified Instagram account to celebrate being released from the hospital in time to make it home for Thanksgiving.

"So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family," the caption read on a pair of family photos posted.

CNN has reached out to reps for Roker for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this story.

