Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscar

  • Updated
Angela Bassett's time has come to hold an Oscar statuette that she can call her own.

The two-time nominee is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the 2023 Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced Monday.

Bassett made history in 2023 when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the 2022 "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The nod made her the first person of color, the first woman and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation.

Her first nomination came in the mid-90s when she earned a best actress nod for her portrayal of the late rock and soul icon Tina Turner in the 1993 Turner biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It?

"Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting," Academy president Janet Yang said in Monday's news release.

Bassett has starred in many other iconic movies such as "Boyz n the Hood," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "Malcolm X," "Mission Impossible: Fallout," and has portrayed Queen Ramonda in three Marvel films. Her television career has equally spanned decades as she's appeared in "American Horror Story," "ER" and "9-1-1," among others.

Honorary Oscar statuettes are awarded to a select few recipients, as voted on by the Academy's Board of Governors, for the annual Governors Awards to honor those with extraordinary distinction and exceptional contribution to the film industry.

Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton are also 2023 Governors Award honorees, while Sundance Institute exec Michelle Statter is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The 2023 Governors Awards will be held in Los Angeles on November 18.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

