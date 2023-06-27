 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Barbie’s DreamHouse available to rent on Airbnb ahead of movie’s release

The house looks over the beach in Malibu, California.

 From Mattel/Airbnb

Pack your bags Barbie fans, this summer's holiday destination is clear: The Malibu DreamHouse.

The pink pad will be available to rent in California this summer, but the house has been given a twist by Barbie's beau Ken.

The "life-size toy pink mansion" sits above the beach and boasts "panoramic views," according to an AirBnb listing purportedly written by Ken.

"Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night," reads the listing.

"I've added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse," it adds.

The house is fitted out with cowboy gear, an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool and a wardrobe full of clothes.

Guests can book from 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET) on July 17, with two one-night stays for up to two guests available on July 21 and July 22.

Those selected will also be able to take home Ken-style yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboard, the listing adds.

The DreamHouse is part of promotional efforts for the new "Barbie" movie from Warner Bros., which is set for release on July 21. 

"In celebration of BARBIE hitting theaters on July 21, and to honor girls' empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children," the listing states.

In the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling respectively, leave Barbie Land to explore the "real world."

Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer.

"The world ran out of pink," said Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

