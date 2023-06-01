 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Billy Joel to wrap up Madison Square Garden residency in 2024

Billy Joel's historic monthly residency at Madison Square Garden will come to an end next year.

    NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) -- Legendary performer Billy Joel has put so many fans in a New York state of mind with his famed residency at Madison Square Garden.

But now, the Piano Man's run is coming to an end.

"Billy's monthly residency at the Garden will end with his 150th lifetime show, which is slated for July 2024," executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment Jim Dolan said.

"It's hard to believe that we've been able to do this for ten years. I didn't know how long it was going to last," Joel said.

Joel was named Madison Square Garden's first-ever music franchise in December, 2013.

He began his record-breaking residency in January 2014, playing one show a month at the venue.

