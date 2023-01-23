Blue Ivy takes stage with mom Beyoncé in Dubai

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&