Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell for over $650,000 at auction

Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell for over $650,000 at auction

Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters sold for a whopping $669,875 on Friday.

 Graham Bezant/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sold for a whopping $669,875 on Friday.

The lot consists of 42 letters written by Dylan -- then Robert Zimmerman -- to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Hewitt. The letters span 150 pages hand-written by the young musician.

The "unprecedented archive" was sold by RR Auction, a Boston-based auction house specializing in unique memorabilia.

In 1958, Zimmerman was already dreaming of changing his name and selling a million records, aspirations he shared with Hewitt in his missives. He wrote about preparing for the local talent show, shared short pieces of poetry, and continually professed his affections for Hewitt, according to RR Auction.

The lot also includes a signed Valentine's Day card from Dylan and an unsigned handwritten note.

Hewitt, born in 1941, settled with her family in Hibbing, Minnesota, during her early teenage years, according to RR Auction. It was there that she met Dylan in high school history class.

The couple's first date was on New Year's Eve in 1957, according to RR Auction. They exchanged letters until at least the end of 1959. Hewitt's letters from Dylan remained in her possession until her death in 2020, the auction house said.

