...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the north to
northeast with gusts up to 36 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 11 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
16 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Huron from Sturgeon Point to Alabaster MI beyond
5NM off shore, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay
Port MI, Lake Huron from Port Austin to Harbor Beach beyond
5NM Off Shore, Lake Huron from Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
beyond 5NM Off Shore and Lake Huron from Port Sanilac to Port
Huron beyond 5NM Off Shore.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will
develop during the course of the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis, seen here attending the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Glass" in 2019, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said in a new statement.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The family of Bruce Willis has announced that the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.

In a statement shared Thursday, the 67-year-old star's family stated that while the news "is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the statement said.

Willis' family — including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters — first disclosed his diagnosis of aphasia back in 2022. They said at the time that Willis was suffering from a medical condition that was affecting his cognitive abilities and would be taking a break from acting.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," his family's new statement said. "We know in our hearts that -- if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language."

Willis' most recent acting credit is "Detective Knight: Independence," which was released in January 2023 and is the third installment of the thriller film series "Detective Knight." He also has action movie "Assassin" slated for release next month.

Willis and Heming Willis share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. With Moore, he is father to daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Rumer Willis is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

"Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," the statement added. "We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

