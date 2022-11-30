Collin Gosselin says 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' tore his family apart

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this
morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Kate Gosselin and her children in 2012.

 Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Former child reality star Collin Gosselin is now 18 years old and says he hasn't been in contact with his mother or the bulk of his siblings for years.

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family," the teen recently told "Entertainment Tonight." "I think it tore us apart."

The younger Gosselin is speaking out about his estrangement and the drama surrounding his family, which found fame on the TLC series "Jon & Kate Plus 8."

Years ago, Kate Gosselin went public about putting Collin, one of her sextuplets, in a facility because she said he had "special needs." That came after her contentious divorce from Jon Gosselin.

The Gosselins' series, which premiered in 2007, focused on their life raising sextuplets and twin daughters.

The show eventually became known as "Kate Plus 8" after the couple divorced in 2009, with episodes that aired off and on between 2010 and 2017. 

Jon Gosselin eventually was granted custody of Collin, who lives with his sister Hannah, at their father's home. But Collin Gosselin said his relationship with his mother Kate is nonexistent.

"It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship," he said. "I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I'm doing very well."

He also said he has not spoken with the four other sextuplets -- Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah -- or their 22-year-old sisters, twins Cara and Mady, in five or six years.

"I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything," he said. "So I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out."

CNN has reached out to reps for Kate Gosselin for comment. She is set to appear in a new reality series "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test" in which she and other celebs compete as part of a special forces training camp.

