 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CLUSTERS OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE EVENING PEAK TRAVEL
PERIOD...

HAZARDS... Clusters of heavy snow showers moving through the region
are capable of rapid drop in visibility to near a quarter mile and a
slushy coating on area roads.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 520 PM, snow showers were along a line
from Corunna to near Howell to near Manchester moving east at 20 MPH.

THIS ACTIVITY WILL BE NEAR...
Brighton and New Lothrop around 535 PM EST.
Hartland around 545 PM EST.
Ann Arbor, Saline, Flushing, South Lyon and Swartz Creek around
555 PM EST.
Milford and Milan around 605 PM EST.
Mount Morris and Flint around 610 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 27 and 133.
I-275 between mile markers 8 and 29.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-94 between mile markers 154 and 225.
I-96 between mile markers 125 and 192.
I-69 between mile markers 98 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 26 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in these snow
showers. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 261DEG 19KT 4303 8411 4255 8395 4216 8407

DirecTV drops Newsmax from channel lineup

  • Updated
  • 0
DirecTV drops Newsmax

DirecTV has dropped Newsmax, a right-wing TV network, from its channel lineup over a carriage fee dispute.

 Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters

DirecTV has dropped Newsmax, a right-wing TV network, from its channel lineup over a carriage fee dispute.

In a statement, DirecTV said that it wanted "continue to offer the network," but the channel's demands for carriage fee increases would have led to "significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base."

Newsmax disappeared from the lineup early Tuesday morning affecting 13 million customers that use DirecTV's satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

"We continually evaluate the most relevant programming to provide our customers and expect to fill this available channel with new content," DirecTV said.

Newsmax noted it offers its feed for free on its website, on YouTube and on multiple streaming platforms such as Roku, so viewers with DirecTV service will still be able to watch. Other carriers also continue to carry Newsmax.

Newsmax responded to getting the boot by accusing DirecTV of bias and censorship.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement that was posted on Newsmax's website. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and [One American News] need to be deplatformed."

Former President Donald Trump also responded, writing on his Truth Social platform that it's a "big blow to the Republican Party, and to America itself."

Last year, One America News, the right-wing conspiracy channel favored by Trump, was also dropped by DirecTV -- because of its promotion of misinformation, not because of a carriage fee dispute.

The move was a significant blow to the fringe outlet because about 90% of the channel's revenue came from subscriber fees paid by AT&T-owned platforms, which had included DirecTV until it was sold to TPG last year.

Through the years, OAN has promoted conspiracy theories and outright lies on a number of issues, including the results of the 2020 presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic. Trump favored the network because it was willing to advance his election misinformation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you