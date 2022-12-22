Dolly Parton has both a secret song and secret to being married for 56 years

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Dolly Parton has both a secret song and secret to being married for 56 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Dolly Parton has both a secret song and the secret to being married for 56 years

Dolly Parton, seen here in November, has both a secret song and the secret to being married for 56 years.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

You may have to wait for 23 years to hear this new Dolly Parton track.

The iconic singer shared during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that seven years ago, she recorded a top-secret song and buried it in a time capsule to be opened in 2045.

"You have no idea how that has bothered me," Parton said. "I wanna go dig that up so bad. It's a really good song!"

The tune was written and recorded for the 2015 opening of her Dollywood DreamMore resort. The plan is to keep the song in the time capsule until the 30th anniversary of the resort, at which time Parton will be (fingers crossed) 99 years old.

She joked that she didn't "know whose damn idea that was."

"They weren't expecting me to be there at all and I probably won't be," Parton said. "I might be there, who knows. I figure it'll probably disintegrate and nobody will ever hear it, that's what bothers me - if it rots in there before they open it."

Parton also recently talked to ET Canada about another secret she has -- the way she's stayed happily married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 56 years.

She said it hinges on giving each other space, noting that with her busy schedule, "we're not in each other's face all the time."

"He's not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together," she said. "So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and and vice versa."

