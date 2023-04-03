 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
areas, Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair
and Tuscola.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A band of rain with embedded thunderstorms will organize over
the region into this evening and continue into the overnight
hours. Moderate to locally heavy rain will lead to total
rainfall of 1 to locally 2 inches by early Tuesday morning.
This may lead to flooding across parts of the area,
especially given the fact that the soil is already saturated
from recent heavy rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Dwayne Johnson announces live-action 'Moana' is in the works

Dwayne Johnson's animated character Maui from 'Moana' will soon be getting new life.

Dwayne Johnson, with the help of his two daughters, revealed on Monday that a live-action reimagining of Disney's "Moana" is in the works.

"Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of MOANA to the live action big screen," Johnson said in a post on his verified Instagram account, filmed on the beach in Oahu, Hawaii.

He added that "this story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength."

Johnson, who will reprise his role as Maui from the Polynesian-set 2016 animated classic, spoke about how personal this project is with respect to his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

"In a way, when I bring Maui to life, I'm doing it in the spirit of my grandfather," he said in the clip.

Johnson said that while he's very excited to bring a live-action "Moana" to the big screen, they're still very "early in the process" and there's a lot more work to be done.

The end of the clip saw the "San Andreas" star interacting with his two young daughters as they were playing in the sand.

The animated "Moana" hit theaters in 2016 and was a box office smash, grossing over $600 million worldwide.

Auli'i Cravalho starred in the film as Moana, along with Rachel House, Nicole Scherzinger and Temuera Morrison. Johnson did not indicate this week if any of the other original cast members will be returning for the live-action version.

Disney has successfully reimagined several of the studio's animated classics as live-action movies, beginning with "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017 followed by "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" in 2019, among others.

This year, the company will unveil its live-action "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, set to premiere in theaters next month.

