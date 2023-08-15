 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas,
Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and
Wayne.

* WHEN...through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may
occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Intervals of rainfall will persist across the region throughout
the day. Potential exists for rainfall to be heavy at times,
with some areas seeing repeated rounds of higher intensity rain.
Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Rainfall will
gradually taper off during the latter half of the afternoon.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Eric Braeden, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, says he’s now cancer-free

  • Updated
  • 0
Eric Braeden, here in 2018, says he’s now cancer-free.

 Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actor Eric Braeden shared a positive health update.

The "Young and the Restless" star, who has played Victor Newman for over four decades, took to Facebook Live to share news on his cancer battle.

"As of three days ago, I am cancer-free," Braeden said in a video.


In April, Braeden first shared his cancer diagnosis, telling his followers on social media, "I thank you for all of your good thoughts, all of your prayers."

He said he began to notice an issue with his prostate while recovering from knee replacement.

In his new update, Braeden said that the prayers and good wishes had helped.

"I can tell you it obviously has helped because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago, that's when they thread a camera into your bladder, and I am cancer-free," he said. "They couldn't find a damn thing, Isn't that nice?"

He continued, "That obviously makes me happy, getting old is great."

Braeden said his journey to recovery is not over. He is waiting on the results of an MRI to see if the cancer had spread, but he said he is feeling good.

"I love life, man. Why wouldn't I?" he added. "I'm working on the No. 1 show. It has been No. 1 for 38 years now. Why would I complain? That would be obscene."

