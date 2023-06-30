 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

ESPN lays off top on-air talent

Left to right, clockwise: Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, Keyshawn Johnson. ESPN is laying off around 20 high-profile sports commentators as part of a cost-cutting initiative, a source with knowledge of the layoffs told CNN.

 David Dee Delgado/Reuters/Ethan Miller/Bob Levey/Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

ESPN is laying off around 20 high-profile sports commentators as part of a cost-cutting initiative, a source with knowledge of the layoffs told CNN.

Among those let go were Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose and LaPhonso Ellis, the source said. Suzy Kolber also announced she had been laid off.

The cuts to Disney's global workforce are part of a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting initiative aimed at streamlining the company's operations. The company reported operating profit grew 56%, to $12.1 billion, in 2022.

"Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries," ESPN said in a statement.

The company did not comment on who was laid off, but some of the former network staff began to announce their departures on social media.

"Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run," Kolber said on Twitter. "Longevity for a woman in this business is something I'm especially proud of."

All of these commentators are under contract, the person familiar with the matter told CNN, all have an opportunity to explore other options despite their contracts, this person said. But the source stressed that the cuts were simply a matter of cost-cutting, and not related to job performance.

Disney, which owns ESPN, is laying off 7,000 employees. The person familiar with the plans said that ESPN's layoffs were unrelated to the broader layoffs at Disney.

