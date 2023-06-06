Flint Institute of Music unveils 'transformative' schedule

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Institute of Music plans to take its audiences on transformative journeys next season.
FIM rolled out its 2023-2024 season schedule Monday at the Whiting Auditorium. Performances will take audiences to foreign lands and share some laughs, too.
Acts for the next year include award-winning musical "Mean Girls," "Jesus Christ Superstar" and the Flint Symphony Orchestra.
"Flint is a wonderful town. The Whiting Auditorium is second to none in the area. Capitol Theatre, we invested over $40 million in renovating," said FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. "I mean parking is easier. The food is great. And you can see Broadway shows, Grammy Award winning artists."
Season subscription renewals and packages are available and processing fees are waived until July 30. Genesee County residents get additional discounts.
Individual tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 1.