 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 33 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds look to be occuring early
Satuday morning in the 5-9 AM window.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

'George & Tammy' stands by its stars in an oft-told musical tale with a country twang

  • Updated
  • 0
'George & Tammy' stands by its stars in an oft-told musical tale with a country twang

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette (left) and Michael Shannon as George Jones are pictured here in the Showtime limited series "George & Tammy."

 Dana Hawley/SHOWTIME

The soap-opera relationships of musical royalty have inspired plenty of movies, including a 1981 made-for-TV version of Tammy Wynette's biography, appropriately titled "Stand By Your Man."

With a six-part format, "George & Tammy" brings a more expansive twang to the fractious lives of country legends Wynette and George Jones, in a solid if unspectacular showcase for crooning stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.

Viacom is giving this Showtime production an extra push by premiering it simultaneously on the pay channel and after its cable hit "Yellowstone," a savvy maneuver in more ways than one.

For starters, "George & Tammy" begins with the couple's introduction while he's grappling with alcoholism and she's still married to Don Chapel (Pat Healy), which turns out to be by far the most interesting portion of a story that yields gradually diminishing returns thereafter.

Indeed, Tammy first meets George to discuss becoming his opening act while he's both hung over and still in bed with an unidentified woman from the night before, offering a not-so-subtle tease of the challenges that lie ahead.

When in a later episode she ruefully mutters, "Marriage don't change nobody," it brings that early moment screaming back to life, as does George's sober confession, "I mess up everything good in my life."

Adapted from the book by the couple's daughter Georgette Jones by writer/producer Abe Sylvia (who worked with Chastain on "The Eyes of Tammy Faye") and director John Hillcoat ("The Road"), "George & Tammy" begins in the late '60s, with the boozing Jones slipping from his country pedestal and Wynette poised to vault to fame.

In classic "A Star is Born" fashion, she gradually eclipses him, while his drinking and other excesses -- shotguns and binge drinking turn out to be a combustible combination -- put constant strain on her, perhaps best captured by his no-show at a concert that gives her rendition of "Stand By Your Man" a pointed meaning.

Chastain continues to carve out an inordinately unique niche of standout performances playing women named Tammy, although "Tammy Faye" embodied a different realm of high-profile personalities.

As noted, "George & Tammy" doesn't sustain its early momentum, in part because there's a predictability to the arc of these troubled relationships where the principals don't know how to quit each other, personally or professionally, and being rich and famous turns out to be rough on relationships, despite all its benefits.

That is, of course, an oft-told tale, a la "Sid and Nancy" or Ike & Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do With It," among past dramatizations within different musical genres. Understandably, stars are invariably drawn to these kind of showy roles, with "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Rocketman" and "Elvis" among the recent examples.

Thanks to Chastain and Shannon (who admirably pull off their own singing), "George & Tammy" provides a warts-and-all window into Wynette and Jones' lives. As for whether standing by them makes the argument for sitting through six chapters of a limited series, one's passion for their music will likely tip the scales in deciding if it's really worth that level of commitment.

"George & Tammy" premieres December 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime and Paramount Network.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you