Greta Van Fleet cancels next week's concert in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A postponed Greta Van Fleet concert at the Dort Financial Center in Flint has been canceled altogether.

The Frankenmuth band announced Friday that a rescheduled concert in Flint will not happen due to "production and logistical issues outside our control."

The "Dreams in Gold Tour" concert in Flint was supposed to happen Tuesday night, but it will not be rescheduled.

Greta Van Fleet already postponed the Dort Financial Center event last March when members Jake and Josh Kiszka got sick the day of the concert. A show the following night in Ypsilanti also was rescheduled for next week.

Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia the following day. The band then traveled to South America for a series of shows with Metallica.

Neither rescheduled show in Flint or Ypsilanti will take place. The band says people with tickets for either show can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

"We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you all next week," Greta Van Fleet posted on Facebook.

The remaining concerts in the "Dreams in Gold Tour" outside Michigan will go on as scheduled.