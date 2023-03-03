Here's where you can stream this year's Oscar-nominated movies

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...TREACHEROUS TO NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE
THIS EVENING FROM THE I-69 CORRIDOR SOUTH TO THE OHIO BORDER...

WEATHER...

* Periods of heavy, wet snowfall will continue through 9 PM
across widespread areas from the I-69 corridor south to the
Ohio border, including all of the Detroit metro region, Ann
Arbor, Flint, and surrounding areas. Sporadic blizzard
conditions will be possible through 9 PM resulting in
treacherous to near impossible travel conditions on all
roadways, whether treated or untreated.

* Hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be
common, with localized areas seeing hourly snowfall rates
potentially approaching 3 inches per hour. Additionally,
thundersnow will be possible along with a rogue lightning
strike as bands of intense snowfall move south to north from
the Ohio border across the Detroit metro region and up towards
the I-69 corridor.

* Quick heavy, wet snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be
possible through 9 PM, with locally higher amounts possible.
There remains a low chance of rain mixing in at times near the
Ohio border, which may cut down on snow totals primarily south
of M-50.

* Air temperatures will generally hover around the freezing mark.
Despite air temperatures around freezing, rapid snowfall
accumulation will allow for very efficient accumulation on area
roadways.

* Widespread visibilities below 1/2 mile will be common through 9
PM, with whiteout conditions likely at times due to gusty
northeast winds as high as 35 to 45 mph at times. Blowing snow
will be minimal due to the wet character of the snow, but
downed limbs and trees that have already experienced heavy load
from the recent ice storm may lead to increased hazards on
area roadways.

IMPACTS...

* Sporadic blizzard conditions are likely due to the combination
of heavy accumulating snow, near whiteout conditions at times,
and gusty winds up to 35-45 mph at times.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Treacherous to impossible travel is likely. Travel is not;
advised.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Here's where you can stream this year's Oscar-nominated movies

  • Updated
  • 0
Here's where you can stream this year's Oscar-nominated movies

(From left) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan are seen here in 11-time Oscar-nominated film "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The 95th Academy Awards are just about a week away, which means there's still time to watch some of the nominated films and performances.

Many of the movies on the Oscars ballot are now available on streaming services. The multiverse-hopping opus "Everything Everywhere All at Once" -- leading the pack with 11 nominations -- can be viewed on Showtime Anytime.

Netflix is the place to watch "All Quiet on the Western Front," with nine nominations to its name, while HBO Max offers viewers "The Banshees of Inisherin" -- also with nine nods -- as well as "Elvis," just behind those with eight. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

If Oscar-nominated blockbusters are more your speed, Disney+ has you covered with "Avatar: The Way of the Water," up for best picture among other categories, and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," starring record-setting Oscar nominee Angela Bassett.

This year, all the best picture nominees are available for streaming in fact, either via subscription or for paid on-demand rental. An exhaustive list follows.

NETFLIX

Best picture: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best actress: "Blonde"

Best original song: "RRR"

Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "The Sea Beast"

Best adapted screenplay: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

HBO MAX

Best picture: "Elvis," "The Banshees of Inisherin"

DISNEY+

Best picture: "Avatar: The Way of the Water"

Best supporting actress, best original song: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Best animated feature: "Turning Red"

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Best picture: "The Fabelmans," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking" (all for rental)

Best actor: "The Whale" (for purchase), "Aftersun" (for rental)

Best actress: "To Leslie" (for rental)

Best original song: "Tell It like a Woman" (for rental)

APPLE TV+

Best supporting actor: "Causeway"

Best animated feature: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (for purchase)

PEACOCK

Best picture, best actress: "TÁR"

PARAMOUNT+

Best picture, best original song: "Top Gun: Maverick"

SHOWTIME

Best picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best animated feature: "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

