Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hugh Jackman receives skin cancer all-clear

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has received the all-clear for skin cancer after undergoing tests for the disease, he announced via Instagram.

"My biopsies came back negative!!!" he said Wednesday. "Thank you for ALL the love. I feel it!"

Jackman, who has starred as Wolverine in the "X-Men" franchise since 2000, revealed earlier this week that he was undergoing skin cancer tests following a medical check up and urged his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

While announcing his negative biopsy results, he reiterated his plea for fans to stay safe in the sun.

"Please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the season)," the 54-year-old added.

Jackman, also known for his starring roles in "Les Misérables" and "The Greatest Showman," has received treatment for basal cell carcinoma several times, and in 2013, revealed he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

Basal cell carcinoma of the skin is one of the most common cancers in the US and treatment can be highly effective when the cancer is detected early.

It is most frequently caused by exposure to the sun or indoor tanning, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, which added that wearing sunscreen daily, avoiding the most intense sunlight, and checking your skin monthly can reduce the risk of developing the disease.

"There's been an increase of melanoma that's showing up in non-sun-exposed areas such as the underarm, the genital area and between the toes," Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society, told CNN in February. "So it's important to check — or have a partner or dermatologist check — your entire body once a year."

When checking for skin cancer, it is important to look carefully at all of your skin, including the palms, the soles of feet, between toes and buttocks and in the genital area.

The American Academy of Dermatology advises using the A, B, C, D, E method to analyze any worrisome spots and then going to see a specialist with any concerns.

"For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan. Trust me," Jackman said in a video earlier this week.

"Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there, all right. Please be safe."

