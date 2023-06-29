 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ colleagues say he’s doing better

Jamie Foxx, here in 2022, is doing better, his work colleagues say.

 Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP

(CNN) — Some of the people who worked with Jamie Foxx on his latest project have shared a positive health update on the actor.

Foxx has been off the scene since April, when he experienced an undisclosed “medical complication,” according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The star was in Atlanta, Georgia, filming at the time.

No further information about the incident has been provided.

Foxx is extremely private and those around him have honored that as he recovers.

In May, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN that Foxx was undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago.

John Boyega, Foxx’s costar in “They Cloned Tyrone,” talked to People this week at the film’s premiere and said he’d finally heard back from Foxx after trying to reach him.

“He’s doing well,” Boyega said. “And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

The “Star Wars” actor said he gave Foxx “the well wishes directly.”

“I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here,” Boyega said. “So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Co-producer Datari Turner co-signed what Boyega said.

“He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good,” Turner said. “[Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

While Foxx has not been seen publicly since his medical incident, there have been a few postings on his verified social media, including one in which he thanked supporters for their well wishes. t

