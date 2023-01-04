Jeremy Renner thanks fans for their sympathies after snow plowing accident

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has developed early this morning and will linger through much of the morning. Improvements are possible late morning into the afternoon as a stalled warm front is expected to finally lift into the region from the southwest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&