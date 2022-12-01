 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Kanye West is no longer acquiring Parler, company says

  • Updated
  • 0
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, pictured here on November 27 in Los Angeles, will no longer be acquiring Parler, the company announced on December 1.

 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West will no longer be acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives including some far-right extremists, the company announced on Thursday. West has legally changed his name to Ye.

The decision to abandon the deal was mutual, Parler tweeted.

In a statement, Parler's parent, Parlement Technologies, said it "has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

CNN has reached out to a representative for Ye for comment.

Ye's ongoing business difficulties were a factor in the mutual decision, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

In recent weeks, Ye has seen a number of lucrative business deals evaporate over his antisemitic remarks. In October, sportswear maker Adidas said it had ended its partnership with Ye. Other partnerships, including with Gap and Balenciaga, have also ended.

And earlier this week, Ye claimed on a right-wing podcast that the Internal Revenue Service has frozen several of his accounts over an unpaid tax bill worth $50 million.

Ye's intent to purchase Parler was first announced in October.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

